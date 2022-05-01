Students reminded to submit late CAO applications by Sunday evening

Muireann Duffy

Leaving Certificate students and those applying to the Central Applications Office (CAO) system are being reminded that the deadline for late applications is this evening (May 1st) at 5pm.

The fee for late applications is €60.

After the normal closing date for applications passed on February 1st, late applications were welcomed from March 4th.

Once the late application window closes, applicants will be able to alter their course choices from 12pm on Thursday, May 5th right up to 5pm on Friday, July 1st.

The CAO website states those hoping to apply to the CAO this year who are already in a participating Higher Education Institution (HEI) will be able to avail of the 'exceptional closing date' for late applications, which will close at 5pm on July 22nd.

Students who are yet to apply are advised to go to the CAO website, where a copy of the CAO handbook and instructions on how to apply can be found.

"Mature applicants and those wishing to apply for a restricted course may experience restrictions when using the Late Application or Change of Mind facilities - details of such restrictions are available on page three of the CAO Handbook, on the CAO website and by contacting the higher education institutions directly," a statement from the CAO said.

The first round of CAO offers will be made the week following the release of the Leaving Certificate results, the date of which is yet to be confirmed.