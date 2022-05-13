Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 18:03

St Vincent’s Healthcare Group to appear before Oireachtas committee

Cabinet is due to make a decision on whether to approve the move to the new site on Tuesday.
By Dominic McGrath, PA

Representatives from one of the groups at the centre of the row over the new national maternity hospital will face an Oireachtas committee on Monday.

St Vincent’s Healthcare Group will send representatives before the Oireachtas Health Committee in a last-minute bid to assuage concerns about potential religious interference in the new hospital.

Concerns over the move of the hospital to land that the state will lease for 300 years, but not own outright, have dominated politics in recent days.

The Government, as well as medics in the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street, have defended the complex governance arrangements for the new hospital and said that treatment for women will not be compromised on the St Vincent’s campus.

But opposition parties and campaigners have continued to cite concerns, with a protest planned in Dublin on Saturday.

Cabinet is due to make a decision on whether to approve the move to the new site on Tuesday, with growing indications that the Government does not intend to delay the approval for another period.

