'Significant' international crime figures among 600 sanctioned by US over Kinahan links

In April, the US announced it was offering rewards totalling $15 million for help arresting the three leaders of the Kinahan drug trafficking gang.
There are "significant" international crime figures among the 600 people banned from flying to the US as a result of associations to the Kinahan cartel, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said.

Mr Harris made the comment to reporters as more than 100 gardaí were sworn in as new members of the force.

In April, the US announced it was offering rewards totalling $15 million for help arresting the three leaders of the Kinahan drug trafficking gang, which it likened to some of the world's most notorious crime networks.

Financial sanctions against the gangs leaders were also imposed.

Gardaí, who are working with US authorities to crack down on the Kinahans, are currently reviewing the list of 600 people with links who were sanctioned. Imposing financial sanctions on the individuals is under consideration.

Mr Harris said the sanctions are another important step in the investigation into the cartel

"We have to assess them and then asses what that means for us in terms of the actual crime investigation and then following through then with the necessary authorities to either source financial information here, or in some other jurisdiction," Mr Harris said.

