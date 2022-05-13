Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 07:06

Section of Dublin to Cork motorway closed after lorry overturns

There are diversions in place between Junction 6 Thurles and Junction 7 Cashel North on the M8 motorway
A section of the Dublin to Cork motorway is closed in both directions this morning following a serious road collision.

A truck driver escaped serious injury in the single-vehicle collision on the M8 motorway after his lorry overturned yesterday evening.

There are diversions in place between Junction 6 Thurles and Junction 7 Cashel North as gardaí examine the scene of the crash.

A Garda spokesperson warned motorists to expect delays this morning.

"Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the M8 Southbound at Junction 6 in Thurles, Co Tipperary yesterday evening... at approximately 7pm," the spokesperson said.

"An articulated truck veered off the road. The driver of the truck, a male aged in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital by emergency services.

"The M8 is currently closed in both directions, northbound and southbound, between Junctions 6 and 7 and diversions are in place.

"Motorists are advised to take an alternative route and to expect delays this morning."

On Thursday shortly after 8pm, gardaí tweeted: “Traffic Alert - Co Tipperary - the M8 is closed to southbound traffic between J6 Thurles and J7 Cashel (north) due to an overturned lorry. Diversions are in place.”

A few minutes earlier, the force had issued a separate traffic alert for the motorway due to a car on fire.

“Traffic Alert - The M8 is currently closed to northbound traffic between J12 Mitchelstown (north) and J11 Cahir due to a car on fire,” gardaí tweeted.

“Diversions are in place. No reports of injuries, gardaí and fire services at scene.”

