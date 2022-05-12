Rosanna Davison reveals Ukrainian surrogate Anastasiia has arrived in Ireland

James Cox

Rosanna Davison has revealed her daughter Sophia's gestational surrogate Anastasiia Berezan has arrived safely in Ireland along with her family.

Ms Davison shared a picture on Instagram of Ms Berezan and her family, including her dog, at Dublin Airport.

The former Miss World had previously spoken about her worry for Ms Berezan amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Davison said Ms Berezan had given her and husband Wes Quirke "the greatest gift of all" and "now it is our turn to help her".

It took two months for Ms Berezan and her family to escape Kherson City in south Ukraine, but they have finally arrived in Ireland through Poland after a "huge logistical challenge".

Ms Davison wrote: "A good news story. On April 25th, after a long and traumatic journey out of Ukraine, my daughter’s gestational surrogate @anastasiia.berezan arrived safely into Ireland with her family. @wesquirke and I first met this incredibly brave, kind woman in Kyiv in 2019 just before she gave birth to our little girl, Sophia. At the time, we couldn’t even find the words to express our gratitude for giving us our much longed-for baby, so when the war began back in February, we offered her a safe home in Ireland.

"She gave us the greatest gift of all, and now it was our turn to help her. It took two months to finally escape Kherson City in the south of Ukraine and it was a huge logistical challenge to get them from Poland to Germany and then to Ireland with their Husky! But we did it with the help of some very generous, compassionate people, including my wonderful parents."

Ms Davison and Mr Quirke welcomed daughter Sophia via gestational surrogate in 2019.

Ms Davison gave birth to twin boys Hugo and Oscar in October 2020.

She has spoken about her fertility problems on a number of occasions, along with the lack of legislation around surrogacy in Ireland.

The Irish Famlies Through Surrogacy group is campaigning for rights for the mothers of children born through international surrogacy, as there is currently no legislation for surrogate mothers in Irish law.