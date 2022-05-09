Rising fuel costs impacting motorists' car usage - survey

Muireann Duffy

Three in 10 motorists are planning to walk more in response to rising fuel costs, while just over 30 per cent said they now only use their cars for essential journeys.

Consumer research conducted by Aviva found 57 per cent of drivers surveyed have adjusted their car usage due to rising fuel costs, with the average monthly spend on petrol or diesel now amounting to €180.

However, 32 per cent of female drivers and 22 per cent of male drivers said they have "no choice" regarding their car usage, and are unable to reduce the amount they driver.

The number of people who said they could not decrease the amount they drive was higher among motorists from predominantly rural areas, increasing from 14 per cent in Dublin to 41 per cent in Connacht and Ulster.

Young people were found to be the most likely to opt to walk instead of drive (80 per cent), while also representing the largest cohort (78 per cent) who said they would take public transport instead of driving.

People over the age of 55 were most likely to reduce their usage to essential journeys only (approximately 30 per cent), while overall just four in 10 drivers said they would not be adjusting their driving habits.

One third of motorists said they spend over €200 on fuel per month, increasing to half of drivers in the 25-34 category, while this rate was far lower among drivers aged 35-44 and those living in Dublin.