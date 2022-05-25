Remote working hubs average 5.6km from homes nationwide

James Cox

Remote working hubs are on average 5.6 kilometres from homes across the country.

CSO figures show homes in Cork city are closet to facilities at 1.6 kilometres, with Dublin city and Galway city at just over 2 kilometres.

However, households in Donegal have the furthest to travel to a remote hub at almost 9 kilometres.

Counties Cork and Meath have distances of 8.4 kilometres.

When it comes to childcare services, on average there is one available 1.6 kilometres from a home.

Responding to the figures, Barry Cahill, director of Taxback.com’s employee financial wellbeing service, said: "Flexible and hybrid work set-ups are becoming increasingly popular and the Government’s Remote Working Hub strategy should serve to support the movement away for the more traditional office-based 9-5 approach.

"We recently surveyed 1,000 people nationwide and found that six in 10 workers 'love the idea' of remote working hubs and would be willing to use one of the Government’s new Connected Hubs facilities, if there was one in their area.

"This report suggest that some areas are much further along than others in terms of providing access to these hubs – so there is more work to do – but we are moving in the right direction."

Mr Cahill added: "To date, the State has invested more than €100 million upgrading former banks, Garda stations and other disused buildings to convert them into remote working hubs. The target is to have 400 hubs by 2025. And if our survey is anything to go by, the demand for these facilities could do well to drive an even greater supply – be it from Government or private bodies.

"Work hubs could really come into their own in the wake of the pandemic as organisations in certain industries come to the realization that staff don’t always have to be on-site."