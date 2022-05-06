Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 11:14

Public transport fares in Dublin to drop by 20% from Monday

The 90-minute fare, covering journeys across multiple modes of transport taken within 90 minutes, will reduce to €2
Public transport fares in Dublin to drop by 20% from Monday

Muireann Duffy

A 20 per cent fare reduction for public transport services in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) will take effect from Monday, May 9th.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) confirmed the reduction will remain in place until the end of the year.

The changes will see fares on all GDA subsidised services, including Dublin Bus, Luas, Dart, Go-Ahead Ireland and Irish Rain Commuter services fall by an average of 20 per cent, while the TFI 90-minute fare will reduce to €2 for adults and €0.65 for children.

The NTA also confirmed Irish Rail's online fares for all intercity and commuter services across the country will reduce from Monday, while Bus Éireann and Local Link service fares already fell by 20 per cent last month.

The lower fares, introduced as part of the Government's measures to tackle the rising cost of living, will apply to cash, online and leap card payments.

Since the introduction of the 20 per cent fare reduction on Bus Éireann services, "passenger journeys have climbed by nearly 10 per cent in the regional cities, with Galway and Limerick now ahead of pre-Covid levels," the NTA's chief executive Anne Graham said.

"With these fare reductions, we look forward to seeing more people using public transport to get to work or college or even to get out and about with their friends and family," she added.

More in this section

Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations
Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald
Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says

Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more