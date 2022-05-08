Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 15:48

Prospect of nationalist first minister an ‘almost emotional moment’ – McDonald

The Sinn Féin president was speaking after her party become the first nationalist or republican group to top the poll at Stormont.
Prospect of nationalist first minister an ‘almost emotional moment’ – McDonald

By Rebecca Black, PA

The prospect of the first nationalist first minister at Stormont is an “almost emotional moment”, according to Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.

She was speaking after a historic election result saw her party become the first nationalist or republican party to top the poll at Stormont.

ULSTER Election
(PA Graphics)

Sinn Féin finished with 27 seats, ahead of the DUP which dropped from 28 to 25 seats.

The centre-ground Alliance Party saw a surge in its vote to finish as the third biggest party at Stormont with 17 seats.

2022 NI Assembly election
Elected Alliance Party candidates Kate Nicholl, Naomi Long and Paula Bradshaw (Liam McBurney/PA)

The new party order means Sinn Féin is entitled to nominate the next first minister.

However, under Assembly rules, the DUP, as the next largest party, must nominate a deputy first minister for the joint office for Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill to become first minister.

Ms McDonald described the significance of the moment as “not really around Sinn Féin”.

“It’s more the fact that in the north, and bear in mind the state at partition a century ago, the northern state was established to guarantee a perpetual inbuilt unionist majority to ensure that nobody like Michelle O’Neill would ever be first minister,” she told RTÉ on Sunday.

“And at the weekend that glass ceiling has been smashed to smithereens.

“We have… I would describe as almost an emotional response from nationalists living in the north, particularly older citizens, because they understand, having lived through the worst of days, the significance of that development.

“But I think for everybody, right across the north, right across Ireland, it is to be celebrated as a moment of equality. A huge expression of how far we’ve come that now the highest office in the land is beyond the reach of nobody, and is the prerogative or the preserve of nobody. And I think that’s a wonderful, wonderful thing.”

Before the election, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson did not confirm if he would nominate a deputy first minister in the event of a first minister from Sinn Féin.

2022 NI Assembly election
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP is demanding action from the UK government over the Northern Ireland Protocol before entering a new executive.

Ms McDonald said there “has to be an executive” to respond to the cost-of-living crisis and to reform the health service.

“The idea there’s anybody, any political party, the DUP, or anybody else, would be content to stand on the sidelines or create a delay, and say to people that they have to suffer on, and that they have to wait and wait for the executive to give them just a little bit of breathing room, is completely unacceptable and I think would be meet with very widespread dismay,” she said.

ULSTER Election
(PA Graphics)

“So what needs to happen is everybody needs to get back to work. Michelle O’Neill will lead our team to the assembly tomorrow, the new team of MLAs will sign in, and we are ready, good to go to get the work done.

“And what needs to happen is the appointment of a first minister, of the deputy first minister, of the speaker, and we frankly need to get on with the business.

“The issue around the protocol is clearly one that is of concern to a section of unionist opinion. It is not the driving issue.”

More in this section

Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations
Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears
High Court settlement paves way for soldiers to join national pay talks High Court settlement paves way for soldiers to join national pay talks
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald

Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more