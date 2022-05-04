Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 14:20

President and Taoiseach attend Easter Rising commemoration at Arbour Hill

President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath to commemorate those who died in the rising.
By Dominic McGrath, PA

The Taoiseach and the President attended Arbour Hill on Wednesday for the annual commemoration of the 1916 Easter Rising.

The executed leaders of the rising, a rebellion against British rule that paved the way for Irish independence and the creation of the Republic of Ireland, are buried in Arbour Hill cemetery on the north side of Dublin.

The ceremony was attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, as well as President Michael D Higgins.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney was also at the service, which included a mass and a ceremony at the grave of the 1916 leaders.

Arbour Hill 1916 commemoration ceremony
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, right, arrives for a state religious ceremony to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising leaders at Arbour Hill Cemetery in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The President laid a wreath to commemorate those who died in the rising.

He also inspected a military guard of honour as part of the ceremony.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, was also in attendance alongside Cabinet Ministers and Oireachtas members.

In a statement, Mr Coveney welcomed a post-pandemic return to the traditional ceremony.

He said: “While a scaled-back commemorative event at Arbour Hill was arranged for the last two years while public health restrictions were in place, I am delighted to welcome a return to the traditional commemoration in the company of the relatives of the executed leaders.

“I know how much this event means to these families.”

