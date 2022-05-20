Policy of school places for family connections called 'exclusionary' and 'elitist'

James Cox

The current policy of some schools allocating a percentage of places for pupils who have a family connection has been described as "exclusionary" and "elitist".

That is according to the Labour Party who criticised the Minister for Education for failing to amend legislation aimed at stamping out so-called elitism around schools admissions policies.

Labour's Spokesperson on Education said legislation produced by the party would have eliminated the practice, but it was shot down by Norma Foley.

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the reality is that the private school lobby wanted the provision and ultimately, they get what they want from this Government.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said: "Well, I can only come to the conclusion that if you are from the fee paying sector, you get what you want. It is now law, and our amendment to remove it is being stymied."

He added: "We had a year that the Minister was asked to go from the second stage to the next stage, she was supposed to do her review in that year. She hasn't done it clearly, she wants more time, and in our view it is getting ridiculous."