Over half of Irish households admit to wasting water

Muireann Duffy

Over half of Irish households (53 per cent) admit to wasting water, despite 78 per cent believing that conserving water is important.

Research commissioned by Irish Water found that just one in five households said they take steps to actively conserve water, while 40 per cent said they were interested in future planned water service initiatives.

The results come as Irish Water has warned some supplies are already under considerable strain despite the dry period of the year having only just begun.

In an effort to aid households in reducing their water usage, Irish Water has launched a conservation calculator on its website.

The tool allows households to determine how much water they use per day, while offering tips on how they can reduce their usage.

"As we move into the summer months it’s important to that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water in the home," Irish Water's regional operations manager John O'Donoghue said.

"It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part.

"Taking shorter showers, only running a washing machine and dishwasher with full loads, and even turning off the tap when brushing your teeth, are just some of the simple steps we can all take today to conserve water and safeguard our precious water resources."

Mr O'Donoghue said "historic network leakage continues to be a challenge", but work is ongoing to achieve a "national leakage rate below 20 per cent in Dublin and 25 per cent nationally by 2030", down from 46 per cent in 2018.