Over 6,000 homes and businesses in Cork without water

The supply disruptions appear to be the result of a burst water main in the Douglas area, where Irish Water say its crews are now working to resolve the issue.
Kenneth Fox

More than 6,000 homes and businesses in Cork city and county are without water this morning due to a burst water main.

Areas affected by the outages include Calderwood, Pinecroft, Grange, Frankfield, Ballycurean, Forgehill, Lenaghnamore, Maryborough Hill, Mount Oval, Garryduff, and parts of Coachill, Donnybrook, Passage West and surrounding areas.

"The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise the disruption to the community and restore water to all customers in the Douglas area," said Oliver Harney of Irish Water.

He said it usually takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to be restored to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

"We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to repair the burst and return the water supply to homes and businesses,” he added

They said vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from them for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Their customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates please see the Supply and Service Updates section of our website.

