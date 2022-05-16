Over 600 people denied entry to US due to Kinahan ties

Vivienne Clarke

The number of people who have been denied entry to the United States because of their connection to the Kinahan organised crime group has risen to over 600, Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll has revealed.

Speaking to RTÉ News in Washington DC, Assistant Commissioner O'Driscoll explained that as a result of the sanctions announced last month, businesses associated with sport, particularly boxing, had been hit with the travel ban to the US.

"We're satisfied that the people concerned who are involved in criminality associated with that organised crime group will be denied entry into other jurisdictions, if they were to try and gain entry.

"What has been displayed as a consequence of the sanctioning is the connection between the Kinahan organised crime group and, for example, sport and businesses associated with boxing in particular, and its connections with the US are a particular focus of the US authorities.

"Of course, we've seen the wide range of other companies associated with those that are sanctioned and anyone who has any part to play in any of those companies will be prevented from entering the US", he said.

The Assistant Commissioner added that Garda engagement with other jurisdictions is expected to lead to more countries also denying entry to people connected with the crime group.

Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll is currently in the US to meet with a number of agencies to set up a system for sharing information to ensure it reaches the most appropriate agency to take action.

"We’re satisfied following our meetings here in Washington that there has been considerable interest in that reward scheme to the extent that it requires some logistics around the sharing of the information and evaluating each piece of it.

"The amount is significant. It ranges in quality, but certainly does offer the prospect of additional actions being taken by law enforcement across the globe."

Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll said he was satisfied there will be "additional actions in relation to criminal prosecution, both in Ireland and maybe further afield relating to those who are at the apex of the Kinahan organised crime group".

Actions to date have led to 70 people who were associated with the Kinahan crime group being placed in custody, he said. There was also a European arrest warrant outstanding for "a significant person" in the Kinahan crime group.

"As Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said, they can keep running, but they can’t hide."