Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 12:04

Number of public transport journeys at highest level since the beginning of the pandemic

According to the CSO, public transport journeys in the week starting 24th April 2022 were 77 per cent of the number taken in early March 2020.
The number of passenger journeys has reached its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

However, the number still remains below pre-pandemic levels.

According to the CSO, public transport journeys in the last week of April were 77 per cent of the number taken in early March 2020.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, the number of bus journeys last month was 79 per cent of the level in early March 2020.

This is compared with 90 per cent for bus journeys outside Dublin, and 63 per cent for rail journeys.

Luas journeys also rose, with an increase of 86 per cent between the beginning of January to end of April.

The number of bicycles at selected Dublin sites increased by 46 per cent compared with April 2021, but the figure was still 26 per cent lower than 2019 levels.

Nele van der Wielen, CSO statistician, detailed figures for private transport: “Today’s publication also shows that there were 10,045 new private cars and 3,770 used (imported) private cars licensed in April 2022.

“Compared to April 2021, this was a fall of 40 per cent for used private cars and an increase of 22 per cent for new private cars.”

In April this year, passengers numbers at Dublin Airport were 85 per cent of April 2019 levels.

