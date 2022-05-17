Minister extends legislation allowing pubs to serve alcohol outdoors

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has confirmed the legislation allowing licensed premises to serve alcohol in outdoor seating areas has been extended to November 30th.

The measure was first established in July 2021 when there were restrictions on indoor dining due to Covid-19 measures.

The Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2021 permits the sale and consumption of alcohol by a licenced premises in a relevant outdoor seating area.

Ms McEntee confirmed her proposal to extend the measure for six months was approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday, adding she will now "bring the necessary Motions before the Houses of the Oireachtas at the earliest opportunity in advance of May 31st".

"[The Act] gave much needed certainty to licenced premises during the pandemic, allowing publicans and restaurant owners across the country serving alcohol in relevant outdoor seating areas to operate lawfully," the Minister said.

"Alcohol may be sold in the applicable areas until 11pm, which is considered reasonable and proportionate as a nationwide approach for private land outdoor seating areas," she added.

The extended legislation applies where the outdoor seating area has been permitted by the relevant local authority on public land, such as a footpath, or where the private land is abutting the licenced premises, such as an adjoining yard.