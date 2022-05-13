Met Éireann forecasts temperatures to hit 20 degrees this weekend

Ireland is set to enjoy the warmest weekend of the year to date as Met Éireann forecasts temperatures soaring to 20 degrees.

The forecaster has predicted the areas of the country set to see the best of the weather, with the mercury to “possibly” hit 20 degrees in the southeast today.

Saturday will be another balmy day with top temperatures of 19 degrees, while it is expected that Sunday will see temperatures hit 20 degrees more generally.

A dry day for most areas today, with varying cloud and sunny spells ⛅️



A few light showers are possible this morning in the north, but it will become mainly dry & bright here later this afternoon 🌦️



Highs of 16-19°C 🌡️📈



More here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/9fotwP1uvW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 13, 2022

Met Éireann said Friday will be a dry day for most areas with varying cloud and sunny spells. It will be cloudier in the north with a few isolated light showers during the morning, but it will become mainly dry and bright by the afternoon.

Sunny spells will develop more widely through the late afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees – possibly touching 20 degrees in the southeast.

Saturday will see any lingering mist and fog patches clear quickly in the morning to leave a dry day in most areas, with varying cloud and sunny spells.

Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees are forecast, with light southwest or variable breezes.

Sunday is expected to see the best of the weekend weather, bringing a dry day for most with sunny spells - although a few light showers are possible, mainly in the east.

Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees are expected generally, but it will be a little cooler on the coast as sea breezes develop.

Return of rain

The sizzling sunshine looks set to be short-lived, with Met Éireann forecasting the return of rain on Monday.

Rain in the southwest will extend quickly northwards over the country on Monday, turning heavy in places with some thundery downpours possible.

Drier and brighter conditions are forecast to extend from the south later in the day, which will be humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

Tuesday will be wet with outbreaks of rain pushing up from the south, reaching all areas of the country during the day alongside blustery southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees are forecast.

The forecaster said early indications suggest Wednesday will be “rather unsettled” with rain, possibly heavy at times, which will move over the country with blustery winds. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid-teens.