Man makes contact with gardaí over Lisa Thompson murder investigation

A man has made contact with gardaí investigating the murder of 52-year-old Lisa Thompson following a public appeal.

The mother-of-two’s body was discovered last Tuesday at her home in Sandyhill Gardens in Dublin’s Ballymun. She had been stabbed a number of times and it is believed her remains may have lain undiscovered for a number of days.

Gardaí this week urged a mystery man, who last Thursday handed a document in the name of Ms Thompson to a Garda staff member at the front door of Finglas Garda station before leaving on foot, to make urgent contact with the investigation team.

Gardaí confirmed this afternoon that a man had contacted the team following the public appeal.

“This witness is currently assisting with An Garda Síochána’s investigation,” a Garda statement said.

“An Garda Síochána in Ballymun wish to thank the public for all their assistance so far in this investigation and continue to appeal to any person who may have any information on the murder of Lisa Thomson, and who has not yet contacted the investigation team, to now make urgent contact.”

The team at Ballymun Garda station can be reached on 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.