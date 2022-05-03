Man killed and woman seriously injured in Donegal crash

Dominic McGrath, PA

A man has died in a crash in Co Donegal on Monday evening.

Gardaí are investigating the two-vehicle collision which happened at Meenaward, near Buncrana, on the Mountain Road at around 10.50pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the driver and the passenger of the other vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Gardaí described the condition of the passenger, a woman in her 30s, as “serious”.

The road, between Buncrana and Carndonagh, remains closed while a technical examination takes place.