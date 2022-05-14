Sat, 14 May, 2022 - 11:19

Man injured in Cork city shooting incident

A man has been hospitalised following a shooting incident at a house in the Churchfield area of Cork city in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Man injured in Cork city shooting incident

James Cox

A man has been hospitalised following a shooting incident at a house in the Churchfield area of Cork city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shortly before 4am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following reports of a shooting at a house on Churchfield Avenue.

A man in his 20s was found at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment. His injures are not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene is preserved for a technical and forensic examination. No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Gurranabrahrer Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald
PayPal to cut more than 300 jobs in Dublin and Dundalk PayPal to cut more than 300 jobs in Dublin and Dundalk
Convicted child sex offender fails to halt trial for 270 counts of alleged abuse Convicted child sex offender fails to halt trial for 270 counts of alleged abuse
High Court settlement paves way for soldiers to join national pay talks

High Court settlement paves way for soldiers to join national pay talks

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more