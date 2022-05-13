Man hospitalised, two arrested following Dublin shooting

Muireann Duffy

Updated: 8.45pm

Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with a shooting incident in Dublin on Friday in which a third man was injured.

Shortly after 5pm on Friday, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on St Margaret's Road in Finglas, Dublin 11.

A man in his 20s was discovered with an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment. It is understood his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, have since been arrested in relation to the incident and are currently being held at Finglas Garda station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination which has since concluded.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Finglas Garda station on 01-666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.