Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 15:06

Man dies after Co Armagh collision in April

A pedestrian and a car were involved in the incident in Craigavon on Monday April 18th
Man dies after Co Armagh collision in April

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man in his 40s has died after a road collision in Co Armagh last month.

A car and a pedestrian were involved in the incident in the Pinebank area of Craigavon on April 18th.

A woman in her 50s was arrested in connection with the incident. She has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said the investigation is continuing.

Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage from the scene to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1592 18/04/22.

More in this section

Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears
Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald
Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says

Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more