Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 20:35

Man dies after being hit by lorry in Co Tipperary

The man in his 60s was struck by an articulated lorry on the M8 motorway near Burncourt, Cahir.
By Dominic McGrath, PA

A man has died after being hit by a lorry in Co Tipperary.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after the man in his 60s was struck by an articulated lorry on the M8 motorway near Burncourt, Cahir, at around 3pm.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, did not require medical treatment.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardai said the southbound carriageway of the motorway remains closed to traffic between J11 Cahir south and J12 Mitchelstown north, with diversions in place.

