Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 10:20

Man charged over string of robberies in Finglas

A man has been charged in connection with a string of robbery incidents in the Finglas area of north Dublin.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on Wednesday and is expected to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

It follows a series of robberies on Wednesday, with gardaí first alerted to reports of a man armed with a knife shortly before 8am.

The man entered a supermarket on Finglas Road where it is understood he threatened a number of staff members before making off with a quantity of cigarettes.

Moments later a mobile phone was taken from a staff member working at a nearby filling station, after he was threatened by a man armed with a knife.

A number of local Garda units quickly responded to both incidents and a man armed with a knife was arrested as he attempted to leave the filling station.

Following the arrest, further incidents involving a man armed with a knife were reported in the area, including the hijacking of bicycle and attempted robberies at a café and convenience store.

A knife, a number of mobile phones, cash and a bicycle have been recovered by investigating gardaí.

All the scenes have also been forensically examined by Garda scenes of crime officers.

