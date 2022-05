A man has been charged in connection with the murder of 65-year-old Christopher Hall in Dublin last year.

Mr Hall was found dead in his home in Dun Saithne Green, Balbriggan, in "unexplained circumstances" on the 24th of November 2021.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested by gardaí on Monday in connection with the murder.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Balbriggan District Court on Thursday.