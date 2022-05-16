Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 10:18

Man charged after three stabbed at Omagh bus depot

The 18-year-old accused is due to appear in court on Monday morning.
Man charged after three stabbed at Omagh bus depot

By David Young, PA

A man has been charged with stabbing three people at a bus depot in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Two of the three victims required hospital treatment after the incident at the depot on Drumragh Avenue at around 10.15pm on Saturday.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The 18-year-old accused was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.

He was expected to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

More in this section

Legal team of barrister accused of murder granted permission to speak to eyewitnesses Legal team of barrister accused of murder granted permission to speak to eyewitnesses
Man to be sentenced for attacking former Dublin player (74) in Dame Street pub Man to be sentenced for attacking former Dublin player (74) in Dame Street pub
Apple to expand operations in Cork Apple to expand operations in Cork
PayPal to cut more than 300 jobs in Dublin and Dundalk

PayPal to cut more than 300 jobs in Dublin and Dundalk

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more