Man charged after three stabbed at Omagh bus depot

By David Young, PA

A man has been charged with stabbing three people at a bus depot in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Two of the three victims required hospital treatment after the incident at the depot on Drumragh Avenue at around 10.15pm on Saturday.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The 18-year-old accused was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.

He was expected to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.