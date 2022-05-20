Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 18:09

Man arrested in Dublin over gangland offences

A car, mobile phones, financial records and clothes were seized as part of the investigation.
Man arrested in Dublin over gangland offences

Kenneth Fox

A man in his 20s has been arrested in Dublin in connection with suspected gangland offences.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau searched a house in Dublin 15 today as part of an investigation into the laundering of the proceeds of smishing and business email compromise frauds.

A car, mobile phones, financial records and clothes were seized as part of the investigation.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin where he can be held for up to a week.

More in this section

Limerick student wins children's art competition for portrait of 'isolation' Limerick student wins children's art competition for portrait of 'isolation'
Truck driver who avoided jail over €900,000 drugs haul sentenced to four years on appeal Truck driver who avoided jail over €900,000 drugs haul sentenced to four years on appeal
Government ‘failing spectacularly’ on housing, says Sinn Féin Government ‘failing spectacularly’ on housing, says Sinn Féin
Temporary village for Ukrainian refugees proposed for land in Meath

Temporary village for Ukrainian refugees proposed for land in Meath

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more