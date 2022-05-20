Man arrested in Dublin over gangland offences

Kenneth Fox

A man in his 20s has been arrested in Dublin in connection with suspected gangland offences.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau searched a house in Dublin 15 today as part of an investigation into the laundering of the proceeds of smishing and business email compromise frauds.

A car, mobile phones, financial records and clothes were seized as part of the investigation.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin where he can be held for up to a week.