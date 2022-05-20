Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 10:54

Man arrested in connection with drug related intimidation

The arrest comes as part of Operation Fógra, which aims to support communities and increase frontline awareness of drug related intimidation.
Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with investigations into drug related intimidation.

The man, aged in his 20s, is due to appear before Swords District Court on Friday.

Earlier this week, gardaí arrested another three men as part of the operation.

The men, aged 19, 23 and 30, were arrested at different locations in Dublin and taken to local Garda Stations where they were subsequently charged.

Gardaí are asking anyone suffering from drug related intimidation to avail of the help and support available.

A Drug Related Intimidation Programme is in place to respond to the needs of people who use drugs and family members experiencing drug related intimidation.

A Garda Inspector is nominated in every Garda Division to respond to the issue of drug related intimidation.

Individuals and family members experiencing intimidation can make contact with the local Inspector through their local Garda Station for an informal or formal meeting.

