Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 12:39

Man arrested following cash seizure in Dublin

During a search by gardaí, €64,500 and £79,010 in cash was discovered.
Man arrested following cash seizure in Dublin

A man has been arrested following a cash seizure by Gardaí in Dublin.

On Tuesday, at around 6.45pm in the Clondalkin area, gardaí stopped a car and conducted a search of the vehicle.

During the course of the search €64,500 and £79,010 (€93,277) in cash was discovered. Gardaí also seized two mobile phones.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Ronanstown Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Legal team of barrister accused of murder granted permission to speak to eyewitnesses Legal team of barrister accused of murder granted permission to speak to eyewitnesses
Man to be sentenced for attacking former Dublin player (74) in Dame Street pub Man to be sentenced for attacking former Dublin player (74) in Dame Street pub
An Post Passport Express service 'outdated and misleading', says TD An Post Passport Express service 'outdated and misleading', says TD
PayPal to cut more than 300 jobs in Dublin and Dundalk

PayPal to cut more than 300 jobs in Dublin and Dundalk

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more