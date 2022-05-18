Man arrested following cash seizure in Dublin

A man has been arrested following a cash seizure by Gardaí in Dublin.

On Tuesday, at around 6.45pm in the Clondalkin area, gardaí stopped a car and conducted a search of the vehicle.

During the course of the search €64,500 and £79,010 (€93,277) in cash was discovered. Gardaí also seized two mobile phones.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Ronanstown Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.