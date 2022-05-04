Man arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €30,000 in Galway

James Cox

Gardaí seized cannabis worth €30,000 and arrested one man following an operation in Galway on Tuesday.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house in the Knocknacarra area of Galway on foot of a search warrant.

Cannabis herb worth approximately €30,000 (analysis pending) was found in the course of the search.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning, at North Western Regional Headquarters, Galway.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.