Sat, 14 May, 2022 - 09:11

Man arrested and charged following shop robbery in Tallaght

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following a robbery at a shop in Tallaght.
Man arrested and charged following shop robbery in Tallaght

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following a robbery at a shop in Tallaght.

Shortly before 8am yesterday, gardaí were alerted following reports of a robbery from a convenience store at a service station in the Jobstown area of Tallaght.

A man entered the store and threatened a staff member at knife point before leaving with a sum of cash. It is understood a man armed with a knife had entered another nearby convenience store moments earlier and threatened staff before leaving empty-handed.

There was no one physically harmed.

In a follow operation investigating gardaí later searched a house in the Tallaght area and arrested a man aged in late 20s. He was detained for questioning in relation to both incidents at Tallaght Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court (Criminal Courts of Justice No 1) this morning.

More in this section

High Court settlement paves way for soldiers to join national pay talks High Court settlement paves way for soldiers to join national pay talks
PayPal to cut more than 300 jobs in Dublin and Dundalk PayPal to cut more than 300 jobs in Dublin and Dundalk
Convicted child sex offender fails to halt trial for 270 counts of alleged abuse Convicted child sex offender fails to halt trial for 270 counts of alleged abuse
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald

Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more