Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 12:35

Man (60s) injured during Meath aggravated burglary

The incident took place in the Hill of Down area on Monday afternoon
Muireann Duffy

A man in his 60s has been injured following an aggravated burglary in Co Meath on Monday.

Shortly after 1pm, two men entered a residence in the Hill of Down are, attacking the occupant of the home.

The occupant received a number of injuries and was later taken to Mullingar General Hospital for treatment. Gardaí said it is understood his injuries are not life-threatening.

Jewellery and a sum of cash were reported as stolen following the incident and no arrests have yet been made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are keen to speak with anyone who was in the Hill of Down and Kinnegad areas between 10.30am-3.3pm on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda station on 046-948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

