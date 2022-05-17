Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 19:19

Man (60s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Cork

A man, aged in his 60s, has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Cork today. 
James Cox

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision at Drishanebeg, Skibbereen, Co Cork, this afternoon.

The collision involved a car and occurred at approximately 1.30pm.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will take place. No other injuries were reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators attended to conduct a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling through the area this afternoon, who have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

