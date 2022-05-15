Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 11:52

Man (40s) in serious condition following Tallaght assault

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault incident in Tallaght on Saturday.
James Cox

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault incident in Tallaght on Saturday.

At approximately 11.40pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a man, aged in his late 40s, was discovered unconscious with apparent head injuries at a playground in Mac Uilliam estate, Tallaght.

He was removed from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene is currently preserved for a forensic examination.

No arrests have been made to date and enquires are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular to those who were in the vicinity of the playground at Mac Uilliam estate late last night to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with video footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01-666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

