Irish unemployment rate drops to 4.8% in April

Sarah Mooney

Ireland’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.8 per cent in April, down from a revised rate of 5.1 per cent the month before.

Monthly figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed was 129,500 in April 2022, compared to 135,800 in March.

The unemployment rate for April 2022 is down almost three percentage points from a rate of 7.5 per cent in April 2021 amid Covid-19 restrictions.

There has been an annual decrease of 56,800 in the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed since the same time last year.

The figures relate to all people aged 15 to 74. However, the unemployment rate is higher amongst younger people, at 5.6 per cent for people aged 15 to 24, compared to 4.7 per cent for people aged 25 to 74.

The youth unemployment rate for people aged 15 to 24 is down from 7.2 per cent in March 2022.

Breaking the figures down by sex, the unemployment rate last month was 4.9 per cent for males and 4.7 per cent for females.