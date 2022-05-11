Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 11:23

Helpdesk set up to aid Ukrainian refugees in accessing third-level education

The helpdesk has received over 100 queries since it was established on May 4th
Helpdesk set up to aid Ukrainian refugees in accessing third-level education

Sarah Slater

A helpdesk dedicated to assisting Ukrainian students and researchers wishing to continue their studies has received 22 calls and 85 emails since being set up a week ago.

Last month, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris announced the National Student and Researcher (NSR) helpdesk hub would be established from May 4th.

The hub aims to assist students and researchers fleeing the war in Ukraine, while also providing information to third-level institutions around the country as to how they can help refugees.

The helpdesk is staffed by admissions and research advisors who are directing students to a local college equipped to meet their educational needs.

Mr Harris said: “Our priorities in our education systems have to be to welcome, support and meet the needs of the students, teachers, and researchers who are displaced, and I am convinced that this helpdesk is a key element to achieve just that.”

In addition to the helpdesk, third-level institutes have also pledged approximately 2,000 beds to accommodate Ukrainian refugees from May to late-August while the majority of students are off for the summer.

Those seeking assistance can contact the National Student and Researcher helpdesk on 01-474 7788.

More in this section

Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears
Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald
Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations

Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more