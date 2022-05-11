Helpdesk set up to aid Ukrainian refugees in accessing third-level education

Sarah Slater

A helpdesk dedicated to assisting Ukrainian students and researchers wishing to continue their studies has received 22 calls and 85 emails since being set up a week ago.

Last month, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris announced the National Student and Researcher (NSR) helpdesk hub would be established from May 4th.

The hub aims to assist students and researchers fleeing the war in Ukraine, while also providing information to third-level institutions around the country as to how they can help refugees.

The helpdesk is staffed by admissions and research advisors who are directing students to a local college equipped to meet their educational needs.

Mr Harris said: “Our priorities in our education systems have to be to welcome, support and meet the needs of the students, teachers, and researchers who are displaced, and I am convinced that this helpdesk is a key element to achieve just that.”

In addition to the helpdesk, third-level institutes have also pledged approximately 2,000 beds to accommodate Ukrainian refugees from May to late-August while the majority of students are off for the summer.

Those seeking assistance can contact the National Student and Researcher helpdesk on 01-474 7788.