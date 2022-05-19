Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 11:43

GSOC reports 557 criminal investigations into garda conduct in 2021

According to GSOC, there was as 12 per cent increase in the number of complaints opened in 2021.
GSOC reports 557 criminal investigations into garda conduct in 2021

There were 557 criminal investigations into garda conduct in 2021, the latest report from the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) shows.

According to GSOC, there was as a 12 per cent increase in the number of complaints opened in 2021. In total there were 2,189 complaints opened containing 3,760 allegations.

However, just 61 per cent of complaints were ruled admissible.

GSOC also made 60 findings of disciplinary breaches, resulting in the sanction of offending gardaí by the Garda Commissioner.

Some of the breaches included failure to investigate allegations of abuse, discreditable conduct, failures in securing evidence, and abuse of authority.

The report details there were 59 referrals from An Garda Síochána of matters where it appeared "the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of or serious harm to a person". This represents a 40 per cent increase.

The new figures also show there were 21 files sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Of those, there were 13 prosecutions directed by DPP arising from 10 of the files submitted. The DPP directed no prosecution in 11 cases.

Criminal charges and sentences related to cases of sexual assault, domestic abuse, assault and theft.

Speaking on the publication of the report, GSOC chair, Judge Rory MacCabe, said: “[The year] 2021 saw GSOC deliver on our statutory mandate, which, in the context of the growing caseload, significant staff changes and ongoing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, shines a positive light on the energy and commitment of the staff at all levels.

“The report also looks to GSOC’s future. The sweeping changes proposed in the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill, if implemented, create a new Garda Ombudsman with significantly enhanced functions and independence.

“These proposals are a positive platform from which a clearly defined and long-signalled gap in Ireland’s policing accountability infrastructure will be addressed.

“If reform is to achieve its aims, it is crucial that adequate resources, staffing, expertise and cooperation are guaranteed.”

More in this section

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Up to 30,000 hospital procedures cancelled as medical scientists strike again Up to 30,000 hospital procedures cancelled as medical scientists strike again
'New mortgage customers need higher incomes than in the past' - report 'New mortgage customers need higher incomes than in the past' - report
PayPal to cut more than 300 jobs in Dublin and Dundalk

PayPal to cut more than 300 jobs in Dublin and Dundalk

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more