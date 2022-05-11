‘Great sense of shock’ in Ballymun community after violent death of local woman

There is a “great sense of shock” in a Ballymun community this morning following the violent death of a local woman.

Lisa Thompson, who was aged in her 50s, was fatally injured at a house in Sandyhill Gardens in the north Dublin suburb of Ballymun on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood she had been stabbed up to 12 times, according to a report in The Irish Times.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Keith Connolly described the area as “devastated” following the killing.

“Lisa was a mother of two. Great sense of shock in the community as we heard the tragic killing,” he told Newstalk radio.

“Obviously the death of any person is tragic but particularly a female and the mother of two kids in their early teens, so there’s a great sense of shock in the community today.”

Gardaí at the scene in Ballymun, north Dublin. Photo: PA Images

A postmortem examination is set to take place today. The victim’s remains were initially left in situ on Tuesday pending the arrival of a pathologist, before being removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall.

The scene at Sandyhill Gardens has been sealed off for forensic examination.

Garda sources told The Irish Times the investigation was still in its infancy on Tuesday evening, and that it could take some time before fuller details were established. However, gardaí believe the woman died a violent death.

No arrests were made in the hours afterwards but all the resources of a homicide investigation have been committed by gardaí in Ballymun.

"Investigating gardaí continue to have an open mind in the direction of this investigation," a Garda statement said on Tuesday.