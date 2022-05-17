GPs and hospitals face disruption due to strike action by medical scientists

GPs and hospitals will face significant disruption to patient appointments as medical scientists are set to strike on Wednesday.

The strike action is happening over 20-year dispute relating to pay grades and career-progression issues.

Some 2,100 scientists will be striking on Wednesday from 8am-8pm, as organised by the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA).

Announcing the strike earlier this month, MLSA chairperson Kevin O’Boyle said scientists want the issues surrounding pay and career development addressed by the HSE, Department of Health and Department of Public Expenditure.

“We regret the difficulties [industrial action] will cause to an already over-burdened health service and to patients awaiting treatment, but there is huge frustration and burn-out among our members because the severe recruitment and retention problems in the sector have been ignored for years,” Mr O’Boyle said.

“Up to 20 per cent of approved medical scientist posts are unfilled in hospitals across the country.

“We have tried to avoid this action but have been left with no alternative.”

Cancellation of appointments

A number of inpatient and day-case elective procedures are being cancelled due to the industrial action, with hospital outpatient appointments across the country also being impacted.

Maternity appointments and routine GP testing appointments are also being cancelled.

Meanwhile, emergency departments will operate as normal and will prioritise patients who need urgent treatment. Delays are expected for those who do not need emergency treatment.

According to the HSE, hospitals have been contacting patients directly to cancel appointments.

However, as it is a developing situation, patients are being asked not to phone hospitals.