Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 10:28

Government plans to press ahead with National Maternity Hospital move

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said concerns about the ownership of the new hospital have been 'comprehensively addressed'
Government plans to press ahead with National Maternity Hospital move

Vivienne Clarke

The Government is planning to press ahead with plans to locate the National Maternity Hospital at the St Vincent’s Hospital site in Dublin.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that concerns about the ownership agreement over the new hospital have been “comprehensively addressed”.

He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that in his view, the current hospital was not fit for purpose and that plans for the new hospital were a significant advance.

The proposal to co-locate it at St Vincent’s had been agreed by experts 20 years ago and that part of the debate was being lost, he said.

Fears over ownership had been comprehensively addressed through the constitution of the new hospital, which would be obliged to carry out all procedures legal in the State.

The new hospital will be “more secular” than the current hospital which was already carrying out all these procedures and the Minister for Health would also have the power to instruct the hospital to provide such services, he added.

More in this section

Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald
Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears
Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says

Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more