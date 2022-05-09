Garda Water Unit joins search for missing sea cave explorer in Co Clare

Pat Flynn

The Garda Water Unit has joined the search for a man believed missing at a popular beauty spot in Co Clare.

The alarm was raised on Sunday evening when Gardaí were notified that a car had been located at the Bridges of Ross on the Loop Head peninsula and may have been there for several days.

Gardaí visited the scene and after taking the details of the car, commenced efforts to identify and locate its owner. Gardaí established from speaking to locals that the car may have been parked in the area for almost a week.

Gardaí also learned that the man, an experienced cave diver, had gone to the area possibly to explore a local cave. It’s understood the man is Eastern European but has been living in Ireland for some time.

The Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard and Gardaí carried out a search of the area where the man’s car was found late last night. The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, joined the search shortly after midnight and carried out a comprehensive search of the area and south-west to Loop Head lighthouse.

Coast Guard volunteers returned to the area early today and conducted a shoreline search at low tide in an effort to find any trace of the missing diver. It’s understood that members of the Irish Cave Rescue Organisation also carried out a search of the area on Sunday.

Shortly after 2pm today, members of the Garda Water Unit arrived in the area to carry out an assessment of the area from the cliff top before divers commenced searches in rock pools and waters around the base of the cliffs.

Volunteers from Kilkee Sub Aqua Club’s search and recovery unit are expected to join the search this evening.