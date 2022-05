Garda killer Aaron Brady to stand trial accused of perverting course of justice

Paul Neilan

Garda killer Aaron Brady and another man are to stand trial at the Special Criminal Court charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice during Brady's own trial where he was convicted of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in Co Louth in 2013.

Det Garda Donohoe was shot dead while on duty at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth, on January 25th, 2013, during a robbery by an armed gang.

Brady, who denied the murder, was handed a life sentence after being found guilty of Det Garda Donohoe's murder by a Central Criminal Court jury in August 2020.

Brady (31) of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, and Dean Byrne (29) of Cabra Park, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, are both accused of conspiring to pervert the course of justice during the trial, which ran from January to August 2020.

On Monday at the Special Criminal Court, State solicitor Susan Hudson made a successful application to have the cases heard before the three-judge, non-jury court.

The Special Criminal Court can hear certain cases where the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) certifies that the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice and the preservation of public peace and order.

Brady is accused of conspiring with Dean Byrne at Mountjoy Prison to attempt to persuade Daniel Cahill, a prosecution witness in his trial, not to give evidence, with the intention of perverting the course of public justice, between April 8th and June 22nd, 2020.

Mr Byrne is accused of conspiring with Brady in attempting to persuade Mr Cahill not to give evidence in Brady's trial at the same location between the same dates.

It is also alleged that on a date unknown between February 20th and May 7th, 2020, Brady recorded the playing of a video-recorded witness interview between Ronan Flynn and gardaí, which it is alleged is "a course of conduct which had a tendency to pervert the course of public justice".

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt sitting with Judge Marie Keane and Judge Sarah Berkeley, adjourned the matter for hearing before the Special Criminal Court again on June 2nd.