Garda investigation after man found dead in tent close to Government offices

Sarah Slater

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a dead man in a tent in Dublin city centre earlier this week.

The man’s body was found in a tent on Lad Lane Upper, Dublin 2, on Monday afternoon close to Government offices.

The body was removed from the scene to Dublin City Mortuary for a postmortem and a Garda spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.

Homeless charity A Lending Hand questioned how the incident could occur in 2022.

“A homeless man was found dead alone in a tent on Monday metres away from the gates of the Dáil," a spokesperson said.

“How is this still allowed in 2022. A man that died alone on the cold hard ground in a tent he called home. (Homeless people need) better supports, addiction services and better mental health services.

"We knew this man, we have known him for seven years. That’s how long he took his chances on the street. He will be another statistic and forgotten just as quick, but we will remember you pal.

“We hope you get the warmest bed in heaven.”

There were 9,825 homeless people nationwide in March, an increase of 333 (3.5 per cent) on the previous month, according to the Department of Housing.

The number of children living in emergency accommodation also increased by 30 per cent, with 2,811 now homeless nationwide.

Latest figures show a record number of homeless single people, with more than 5,000 classed as living rough nationwide, 3,343 of whom are in the capital.

Homelessness in the capital has increased by 23 per cent compared to the same time last year, figures from the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive show.