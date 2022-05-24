Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 08:46

Gardaí release two men being questioned over Kerry death

The two men were being questioned following the discovery of the body of a man with 'serious injuries' at a property in the Abbey Court complex in Tralee
Gardaí release two men being questioned over Kerry death

Updated: 1pm

Gardaí have released two men who were being held for questioning about the fatal assault of a man in Traless, Co Kerry over the weekend.

It follows the discovery of the body of a man aged in his 50s with “serious injuries” at a property in the Abbey Court complex in Tralee on Sunday night.

Two men were arrested as part of a Garda investigation into the incident, with one aged in his 30s and the other in his 50s.

Earlier today, gardaí confirmed the man in his 30s had been released without change.

Shortly before lunchtime, gardaí confirmed the second man, aged in his 50s, has now also been released without change.

Investigations into the matter are said to be ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

More in this section

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Up to 30,000 hospital procedures cancelled as medical scientists strike again Up to 30,000 hospital procedures cancelled as medical scientists strike again
Troubles victims to protest at Westminster as legacy legislation debated Troubles victims to protest at Westminster as legacy legislation debated
PayPal to cut more than 300 jobs in Dublin and Dundalk

PayPal to cut more than 300 jobs in Dublin and Dundalk

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more