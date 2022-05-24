Gardaí release two men being questioned over Kerry death

Updated: 1pm

Gardaí have released two men who were being held for questioning about the fatal assault of a man in Traless, Co Kerry over the weekend.

It follows the discovery of the body of a man aged in his 50s with “serious injuries” at a property in the Abbey Court complex in Tralee on Sunday night.

Two men were arrested as part of a Garda investigation into the incident, with one aged in his 30s and the other in his 50s.

Earlier today, gardaí confirmed the man in his 30s had been released without change.

Shortly before lunchtime, gardaí confirmed the second man, aged in his 50s, has now also been released without change.

Investigations into the matter are said to be ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).