Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 15:03

Gardaí make arrests in joint cybercrime investigation with FBI

A 40-year-old man and 42-year-old woman have been arrested in Cork city in a development gardaí described as 'significant'
Sarah Mooney

Gardaí have arrested two people in Cork and seized assets including crypto as part of a joint investigation into transnational cybercrime.

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) has been liaising with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States in recent months for the purpose of targeting the activities of cybercriminals.

Both organisations have been conducting parallel investigations into the sale of illicit items online, including ransomware as a service, personal banking details, credit card details and false documents such as passports and driving licences.

Today the GNCCB conducted a number of searches in the Cork city area with assistance from local operational units.

A 40-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were arrested for suspected money laundering offences and are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in separate Garda stations in Cork.

Property and assets, including crypto assets, have been seized and computers are currently being forensically examined for evidential content.

Detective Superintendent Pat Ryan of the GNCCB said that gardaí consider the arrests “significant in the context of transnational cybercrime.”

“Today’s action highlights the continued international law enforcement co-operation and commitment in tackling cybercrime.”

