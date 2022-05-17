Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 16:35

Gardaí investigating romance fraud arrest man in Dublin

On Tuesday morning, gardaí carried out two searches in the Citywest and Finglas areas of Dublin.
Gardaí investigating romance fraud arrest man in Dublin

Gardaí investigating romance fraud have arrested a man in Dublin.

The arrest comes as part of an ongoing investigation by Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) personnel into the laundering of the proceeds of romance and phishing frauds.

On Tuesday morning, gardaí carried out two searches in the Citywest and Finglas areas of Dublin.

Banking documents, a laptop and a phone were seized during the operation.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested after the search operation in Finglas. He was arrested for gangland offences, contrary to Section 72 Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

The man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Terenure Garda Station, and he can be held for up to seven days.

According to Gardaí, the investigation has found that a number of bank accounts were created under false names and approximately €660,000 has been laundered through the accounts.

It is understood that the money was gathered through romance fraud that was operating in Germany between October 2020 and February 2021.

In one particular case, an elderly woman was allegedly defrauded out of €230,000.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Tipperary boy gets two-year detention suspended for sexually assaulting friend Tipperary boy gets two-year detention suspended for sexually assaulting friend
Government will 'pull out all the stops' to provide mental health services - Butler Government will 'pull out all the stops' to provide mental health services - Butler
Troubles victims to protest at Westminster as legacy legislation debated Troubles victims to protest at Westminster as legacy legislation debated
Bankers dismiss Michael Lynn's claim of secret deals on loans as 'ludicrous'

Bankers dismiss Michael Lynn's claim of secret deals on loans as 'ludicrous'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more