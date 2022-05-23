Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 09:02

Gardaí investigating death of man in Kerry make second arrest

Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, aged in his 50s, in Tralee, Co Kerry have made a second arrest.
Gardaí investigating death of man in Kerry make second arrest

James Cox

Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, aged in his 50s, in Tralee, Co Kerry have made a second arrest.

As a result of investigations, a man in his early 30s has been arrested and is currently detained at Killarney Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man arrested last night, aged in his 50s, remains in Garda custody.

The body was found on Sunday night.

Gardaí and emergency services went to a property in the Abbey Court complex in Tralee, where a man, in his 50s, was discovered with what they described as “serious injuries”.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A technical examination of the scene and postmortem examination will be carried out today.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone in the vicinity of Abbey Court Apartments and Denny Lane/Street areas between 6.30pm and 7pm on Sunday, to come forward.

More in this section

Tipperary boy gets two-year detention suspended for sexually assaulting friend Tipperary boy gets two-year detention suspended for sexually assaulting friend
Government will 'pull out all the stops' to provide mental health services - Butler Government will 'pull out all the stops' to provide mental health services - Butler
Troubles victims to protest at Westminster as legacy legislation debated Troubles victims to protest at Westminster as legacy legislation debated
Bankers dismiss Michael Lynn's claim of secret deals on loans as 'ludicrous'

Bankers dismiss Michael Lynn's claim of secret deals on loans as 'ludicrous'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more