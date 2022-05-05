Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 13:30

Gardaí investigating after man left with serious burns in Dublin assault

Anyone with information on an assault in Dublin is being asked to contact gardaí
Gardaí investigating after man left with serious burns in Dublin assault

James Cox

Anyone with information on an assault in Dublin, which saw a man left with serious burns, is being asked to contact gardaí.

An investigation is under way after a public order incident involving a group of men broke out at Thornton Heights in Inchicore, Dublin on Wednesday.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after being attacked shortly after 5pm in the evening.

Councillor Hazel de Nortúin said she is concerned tensions could erupt again.

"This is just not something that can be accepted, it cannot be condoned. There is no need for any sort of escalation like this.

"If it's a case of it happens in the evening time, there would have been children out in the area, why something needs to escalate to this case needs to be looked at. We need to look at what we can do to support the community."

More in this section

Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says
Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald
Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations

Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more