Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 14:51

Gardaí investigating after Limerick hurler allegedly involved in public order incident

The matter is understood to have involved an alleged public order incident in Limerick city in the early hours of Monday
Muireann Duffy

A Limerick inter-county hurler will not be considered to play a part in the county’s defence of its Munster Senior Hurling Championship and All-Ireland titles following a "breach of team protocols".

GAA sources said the player was informed by management on Monday that he would not be considered for the panel after allegedly being involved in a public order incident.

It is understood the man was arrested and questioned by gardaí in the early hours of Monday in relation to the alleged incident which is understood to have involved an altercation between a number of men at a pub in Limerick city.

Earlier on Sunday, the Limerick hurlers had defeated Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.

In response to reports, Limerick GAA shared a statement from the county's senior hurling management team on Twitter.

"On Sunday last, a member of the Limerick Senior Hurling squad was involved in a breach of our team protocols.

"The matter has been dealt with by management internally and no further comment will be made on the matter at this time," the statement said.

Meanwhile, gardaí said they are “investigating a public order incident which occurred at a licensed premises on Denmark Street, Co Limerick, in the early hours of Monday, May 9th, 2022”.

“A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been released,” a Garda spokesperson said.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which will then decide whether charges will be brought against the man who was arrested.

It is understood that the alleged injured party has not made a statement of complaint to Gardaí. When asked about this a Garda spokesperson said “no further information” was available.

When contacted for a response, a spokesperson for Limerick GAA said no further comment would be made on the matter.

