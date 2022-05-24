Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 21:27

Gardaí call for better pay and conditions amid staffing issues

Staffing issues in An Garda Síochána mean officers don't feel safe, protected or rewarded in their jobs.
Gardaí call for better pay and conditions amid staffing issues

James Cox

Staffing issues in An Garda Síochána mean officers don't feel safe, protected or rewarded in their jobs.

That is according to a speaker at this week's Garda Representative Association (GRA) Annual Conference, which is calling for better pay and conditions for their members.

The conference heard more and more gardai are leaving the job, with 30 officers resigning since January, and more than 150 retiring in the first five months of the year.

Detective Garda Graham O'Neill said morale is on the floor in stations right across the country.

Garda O'Neill said: "There are vacancies right across our organisation, recruitment is simply plugging gaps and the reality is we're running on fumes, but we're expected to get on with it.

"How can we be expected to keep people safe if we ourselves do not feel safe, protected or rewarded for the extraordinary work we do."

More in this section

Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations Former Northern Ireland secretary urges UK government to look again at Troubles investigations
Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears Attempts to deal with pension scheme dispute in non-adversarial manner rebuffed by CIÉ, court hears
Unionists criticise US delegate’s comments that protocol row is ‘manufactured’ Unionists criticise US delegate’s comments that protocol row is ‘manufactured’
Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says

Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more